Photos published by Turtleboy Sports and the libertarian group Liberty Rhode Island reportedly show Gov. Raimondo sitting in a local restaurant for a "wine and paint" night without a mask. The photo was taken by Erica Oliveras, who said she was also at the event at Barnaby's Public House in Providence, Rhode Island, according to ABC 6 News.
Oliveras defended the governor and said that she didn't realize the photo would spark backlash...WAIT...so you're allowed to go out and not wear a mask, as long as it doesn't spark backlash? She also said that the governor "only took her mask off whenever she was drinking her wine." Well...it sure doesn't look like she's drinking her wine in the photo captured!
"The main thing I took out of it is, 'Wow she's here at a small business and she's supporting,'" Oliveras told ABC 6. "She came in, she supported, she bought wine, she engaged."One day after Raimondo visited the wine bar, Rhode Island Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott tested positive for coronavirus. Raimondo said in a Sunday Twitter announcement that she had tested negative for the virus, but was self-quarantining. The governor had shared the stage with Alexander-Scott Thursday night at a briefing, NBC 10 News reported.
Raimondo attended the wine and paint event just four days after tweeting a reminder that citizens should stay at home.
"It's week two of our pause. I know it's been hard, but I want to thank every Rhode Islander who's following our guidance," Raimondo wrote in the Dec. 7 tweet. "Please, stay home except for essential activities & wear a mask anytime you're with people you don't live with. Together, we can turn our case numbers around."
"The governor had dinner at a local restaurant with her husband, and had her mask on anytime she was not eating/drinking," Josh Block, a spokesperson for the governor's office, told ABC 6.
The governor's office denied any wrongdoing to ABC 6.
Comment: If politicians are willing to endorse crazy policies, they should be the first to be fired when they violate them.