Here is a timeline compiled by Anadolu Agency.

Seasonal Deyr rains, which hit Somalia between October and December, acutely impact the lives of roughly 73,000 peopleNovember saw a host of global environmental disasters, including floods in Mexico and typhoon gales in the Philippines, as well as forest fires in Algeria and storms in Central America and Somalia.Nov. 2:to safer areas due to the ongoing typhoon in the Philippines, according to state media.Nov. 4:- A miniature tsunami hits coastal areas in Turkey after being triggered by an earthquake in the Aegean Sea, according to the head of Bogazici University's Kandilli Earthquake Research Institute.Nov. 7:- Two people in Algeria are killed in forest fires west of the capital Algiers, according to the civil defense agency.- Thousands of homes are damaged by flooding in southern Mexico after heavy rains that started at the beginning of the week pelted the state of Tabasco.Nov. 9:- At least 3,300 homes in Napier, New Zealand are hit by floods, landslides and power outagesNov. 10:- Tropical Storm Eta heads to the north of the Yucatan Channel after- About 11,500 people are forced to leave their homes since late October as a result of flash floods in Chad's capital N'Djamena, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).- Four children die and two others are injured in a mudslide in India's Bhopal city, according to security sources.Nov. 11:- Authorities in the Philippines warn that destructive winds and torrential rains triggered by Typhoon Ulysses in the main island of Luzon could generate volcanic sediment flows, also known as lahars.- At least 1,294 people flee from disaster-prone areas in Indonesia's Central Java province amid rising activity of Volcano Merapi, says the country's disaster agency.Nov. 12:- At least two people are killed and four more missing as strong typhoon winds hit the Philippines' Bicol region, according to the country's Office of Civil Defense.Nov. 14:- Volcanic activity on Mount Merapi in Central Java remained high since authorities raised its status to Level III on Nov. 5, according to the Geological Disaster Technology Research and Development Center (BPPTKG).Nov. 15:- The number of- Hurricane Iota, labeled as a Category 4 and "extremely dangerous," make landfall on Nicaragua's coast, announces the US' National Hurricane Center.Nov. 22:- Flood swamps over 1,000 houses in Langkat District of Indonesia's North Sumatra, following incessant heavy rain, according to local officials.Nov. 23:Nov. 24:Nov. 25:- Meteorological experts in the Horn of Africa report that the deadly Cyclone Gati, which made landfall in Somalia, is finally dissipating.