© Pool via REUTERS / Alex Edelman; REUTERS / Mark Makela



After Senator Rand Paul objected to her amendment to the military funding bill that would block the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Congresswoman Liz Cheney questioned his patriotism and took a potshot at his height.Paul (R-Kentucky) is holding up the National Defense Authorization Act, "blaming America, and delaying hazardous duty pay to hundreds of thousands of our service members and their families. Inexcusable," Cheney (R-Wyoming) tweeted on Thursday above a video of Paul's speech in the Senate."Rand and I do have one thing in common, though. We're both 5'2" tall," she added.He even quoted the late senator John McCain as someone who believed there shouldn't be 535 commanders in chief - referring to the number of members of Congress - before arguing that Cheney's amendment does just that.Cheney's resort to schoolyard insults hasn't fared too well on Twitter, with most of the responses favoring Paul.