Republican Sen. Rand Paul says people who have recovered from the coronavirus should "throw away their masks, go to restaurants," and "live again."The libertarian-minded senator, who months ago contracted the virus, made the proclamation Thursday, based on the assumption that those who have recovered from the illness are "now immune.""Dr. Fauci is like 'Oh, woe is me' until the election occurs, but now maybe he'll be changing his attitude," Paul said on Fox News.According to guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, experts are still learning about the novel coronavirus, and it remains unclear whether an individual who has been infected can be re-infected or act as a carrier of the illness.considered the country's top infectious disease expert, several times since the pandemic's onset.Earlier this year, Fauci told Paul during a Senate hearing that he had "misconstrued" information pertaining to the virus' spread rate and that "you've done that repeatedly in the past."Fauci has also called the senator's comments "completely off base."Paul tested positive for the virus in March and has since recovered.