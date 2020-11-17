© GOPUSA



"Today, Biden's talking more about a lockdown. This is absolutely why he's going to be a terrible president if we get him. He's going to ruin the country. Lockdowns don't work. And in fact, all of the evidence on mandatory masks show that they don't work either. There's about 10 different countries or venues, maybe 20, that instituted mandatory masks, and everyone one of them — to a T — the infection rate, the COVID rate went up after the mask mandate. Now, this is just showing that ... all these mitigation strategies — washing our hands, staying six feet apart — they really don't work, frankly. And the virus, as the Wall Street Journal put it, is insidious. It is going to do what it's going to do. The only thing that's going to stop it is either enough immunity among individuals in the community or a vaccine.



"I'm going to do everything I can to try to prevent Biden from locking us up and locking us down and forcing us to wear masks forever. We can't go on like this forever."

In a Sunday interview with New York AM WABC 770 radio's The Cats Roundtable, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) promised he would do "everything" he could to "prevent" a lockdown if former Vice President Joe Biden officially wins the presidency. This comes in response to Biden and members of his so-called coronavirus task force suggesting another shutdown may be necessary as COVID-19 cases are spiking in some areas of the United States.Paul said the country cannot be under lockdown and be forced to wear masks like it has the majority of 2020 "forever."Here is the interview: