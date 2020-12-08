Rand Paul
© Drew Angerer/Getty Images
US Senator Rand Paul (R-KY)
Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul made it clear that he was not happy when his bill, aimed at stopping stimulus payments to dead people, hit a snag.

Paul explained in a tweet Monday that his bill was being "watered down" so that terminating stimulus payments to dead people would not happen for three years.
Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie complained about stimulus checks being set to dead people — over one million such checks totaling over $1.4 billion — months ago. He also noted that some payments had made it to non-Americans living overseas. "At least the dead people who received stimulus checks were Americans," he said.

NPR later reported on non-Americans living abroad who had received stimulus payments. Some returned those payments, according to NPR's report, but some said that they had no intention of giving the money back.