Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and Republican Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin introduced legislation that would clarify Title IX protections for female athletes as based on biological sex, a press release said Thursday."Title IX was a historic provision championed by Hawaii's own Congresswoman Patsy Mink in order to provide equal opportunity for women and girls in high school and college sports," Gabbard said in the statement. "It led to a generational shift that impacted countless women, creating life-changing opportunities for girls and women that never existed before."Twenty-eight Congressional Democrats signed a letter in June condemning the Department of Education for its ruling, accusing the department of discrimination "against transgender youth" by restricting women's sports to biological females."As the father of three girls involved in athletics, I want them to be able to compete on a level playing field. I am proud to lead this bill that will safeguard the integrity of women's sports and ensure female athletes can compete fairly," he continued."It is critical that the legacy of Title IX continues to ensure women and girls in sports have the opportunity to compete and excel on a level playing field," Gabbard said in the statement.