Current high school track coach and former Olympic runner Vicki Huber (sister of College Fix editor Dave Huber) weighs in on the growing trend among schools to allow transgender women to compete against biological women.Call it nerdy, but my best memories of high school are the ones of times spent with my running club. The Delaware Sports Club met twice a week at a local track, as well as on weekends for longer runs. This club was not exclusive, as we were a group of anywhere from 30 to 100 people depending on the night, ages ranging from 14 to 80. We ran a lot, we laughed a lot, but the best part was getting to know so many people who shared my love of running.One of the advantages of running with the club was that I got to train with boys and men. Even though our coach divided us into groups according to ability, that did sometimes mean that boys and girls, women and men, would be grouped together.When it got closer to important races, many times my coach would have me run a workout with the older guys in their twenties who were very good runners - he wanted me to be pushed harder than the other women could push me.My friend Dan became a consistent training partner of mine. Our coach would instruct me to stay with Dan on tempo runs and we did many track workouts together. As much as I love Dan, I hated him on more than one occasion for making me hurt so badly during workouts. Running with Dan taught me how to run through the pain.These days, as a high school track coach myself, I try to encourage the more talented girls on my team to think about doing some of their training with the boys. A high-level high school girl will be challenged by running with the mid-level boys. If she wants to be really pushed, she could try to hang on with the better boys.When I recently read that two boys in Connecticut were allowed to compete in outdoor track this spring as girls because they now identify as female, I could not believe it —Transathlete.com reported that Connecticut is one of 17 states that allow transgender athletes to compete without restrictions. Seven states require at least hormone therapy before being allowed to compete.While medical treatment may not define how a person identifies, it certainly impacts performance. Joanna Harper, who is a transgender herself, feels that there needs to be a standard based on hormone levels. She has stated "gender identity doesn't matter, it's the testosterone levels."Soon after I arrived in Seoul, Korea, for the 1988 Olympic Games to complete in the women's 3,000-meter race, I was informed that I needed to report for a gender verification test. I had never heard of such a thing, and was pretty nervous as to what I was expected to do. I was relieved to discover that all I needed to do was have my cheek swabbed. Cheek cells were collected and checked for possible XY chromosomes.I only wish that there had been as much attention paid to unusually high levels of testosterone in some of the women who competed. It was obvious that some of the female athletes had resorted to injecting themselves with males hormones in order to increase their strength and stamina. That year I finished sixth in the 3,000 meter run with a time of 8:37.25.I completely support a scenario where males and females train together in some capacity, for I know that the women would become better runners -- I have been there.