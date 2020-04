Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed into law Tuesday legislation that would prohibit biological males who identify as transgender women from participating in women's sports.It was one of two transgender bills Little signed into law. Little also signed into law a bill that prohibits citizens from changing the gender on their birth certificate.Left-wing activists reacted to the law's passage with indignation, and pledged to fight its implementation."We will continue to fight every day so that trans people have the same rights as every other Idahoan," the ACLU of Idaho said in a statement."Our country is facing an unprecedented health crisis, and Gov. Little and members of the Idaho Legislature have prioritized attacking transgender student athletes with this discriminatory and unnecessary new law," Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen, deputy executive director for the National Center for Transgender Equality said in a statement."I can tell you beyond a shadow of a doubt there are 1,500 men who on their bad day can beat Serena Williams in tennis," she said at the time. "There are 2,000 men who could outrun the fastest female sprinters of all time. So if one of them deciders to compete as a trans woman, there you go."