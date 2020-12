© Lee Peckham



There's nothing "mono" about these anymore, that's for sure.A fourth monolith — similar to ones found in the US and Romania — was discovered Sunday on the Isle of Wight.The mysterious metal object was spotted by a local on the island off the south coast of England, Sky News reported "I knew about all the monolith stories recently, so I recognized it straightaway," witness Tom Dunford told the outlet.The 29-year-old said he was walking his dog with his fiancée and sister around 7:30 a.m. on the island's Compton Beach when he came upon the silver structure.It was about 10 feet tall and "really reflective," Dunford said.The discovery of the three-sided object caused a stir, with several locals flocking to the site."The person who put it there knows what they're doing," said Dunford, adding that he believed the sculpture was placed there by "someone playing a practical joke."The mystifying monoliths have stirred worldwide speculation since they began cropping up, first in a Utah desert Theories about their origins have ranged from a marketing ploy to extraterrestrials — thoughThe community of artists known as The Most Famous Artist are even offering up more of the works — for a hefty $45,000.It doesn't appear that the collective is behind the latest object on the Isle of Wight.Founder Matty Mo told The Post in a message, "The monolith is out of my control at this point.""The idea was to start a global phenomenon," he added. "I'd say mission accomplished. I hope every city gets a monolith. It brings people together and spreads joy."