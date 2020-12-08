Yemen war
The War on Yemen continues to be very much a 'forgotten war' - six years on from when the United States-Saudi Arabia coalition began bombing the country endlessly. This has resulted in the deaths of an estimated 233,000 people, now admitted in a recent United Nations report.

It's a painful reminder, even in the midst of a daily onslaught of COVID-related 'grim milestones' peddled by mainstream media, that an entire population of a country has seen more death and destruction visited upon it by foreign invaders than any 'pandemic' could ever do:
Almost a quarter of a million people have died in Yemen's war, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on its website on Tuesday, confirming the huge toll from a conflict that has ravaged Yemen's economy and created the world's worst humanitarian crisis.
The pictures from the ground in Yemen tell the horrific story on its own - no media spin required: