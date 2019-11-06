© Reuters/Saudi Press Agency



US President Donald Trump has tweeted his enthusiasm forand hailed as a step toward a broader political solution for the complicated conflict.Trump tweeted Tuesday afternoon that the plan marked a "very good start" on solving the crisis. "Please all work hard to get a final deal," he added.to end the power struggle that had fractured the Saudi coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi movementThe southern separatists are supported by the United Arab Emirates, Riyadh's main coalition partner.Riyadh's envoy to Yemen saidIn a televised signing ceremony, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the pact could open "broader talks" between parties "to reach a political solution and end the war." Riyadh saw solving the crisis between the government and separatists asThe deal has also been hailed by United Nations envoy Martin Griffiths as an important step toward bringing an end to a war that has pushed millions of Yemenis to the brink of famine.