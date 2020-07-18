© Ruptly



A heartbreaking video from RT's video agency Ruptly shows children undergoing treatment after a Saudi airstrike hit a residential area in Yemen's northern province of al-Jawf.The attack on Wednesday left nine people dead and almost as many wounded, with the local officials saying that most of the victims were women and children.A doctor at the al-Jawf General Hospital told Ruptly that the facility received up to four kids after the airstrike.the doctor said.Saudi Arabia and its allies intervened in Yemen in March 2015 to help reinstate the ousted President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi to power and fight the Houthi rebels who had gained control of most of the country, including the capital Sanaa.Since then,The majority of civilian casualties during conflict have come as a result of airstrikes, with the Saudi-led coalition being blamed by international human rights groups for indiscriminate bombings and targeting of civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and markets.Yemen has also been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, which the UN estimated may kill even more people than the five years of fighting.