Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue says sales spiked so dramatically after her calls for a boycott that he named Democratic New York Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as "employee of the month."Unanue took criticism from a number of Democrats — including former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro and Ocasio-Cortez — after saying that he believed the United States was "blessed" to have a leader like President Donald Trump.Unanue said that he believed Ocasio-Cortez was young and naïve, but that she might eventually come around."We still have a chance with AOC," he said, adding, "I love her, you know, I don't like — she didn't — she was actually our employee of the month, I don't know if you know about this."Berry said that he wasn't aware, and Unanue explained that her calls to boycott had actually drawn more attention to the brand , creating a sharp spike in sales.