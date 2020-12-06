Puppet Masters
US ends cultural exchange programs with China, calling them 'soft power propaganda'
Raphael Satter
Reuters
Sat, 05 Dec 2020 05:44 UTC
Reuters
Sat, 05 Dec 2020 05:44 UTC
The Department said on its website it had "terminated" the Policymakers Educational China Trip Program, the U.S.-China Friendship Program, the U.S.-China Leadership Exchange Program, the U.S.-China Transpacific Exchange Program and the Hong Kong Educational and Cultural Program.
It said that the programs had been set up under the auspices of the Mutual Educational and Cultural Exchange Act - a 1961 law signed by President John F. Kennedy and aimed at boosting academic and cultural exchanges with foreign countries.
"While other programs funded under the auspices of the MECEA are mutually beneficial, the five programs in question are fully funded and operated by the (Chinese) government as soft power propaganda tools," the statement said.
The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately return a message seeking comment on the move. Attempts to reach representatives for the programs singled out by the State Department were not immediately successful.
Comment: One would hope that they will be replaced with something that both parties believe puts them on an equal footing. However, if the US is cancelling them in the hope that it will somehow stop the 'influence' of China, they'll be sadly disappointed.
