UBS' Deep Experience in China

A filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) shows that UBS Securities LLC arranged a private placement of $400 million with Staple Street Capital III, L.P. on October 8, 2020.Staple Street Capital, a private equity firm located in New York, purchased Dominion Voting systems on July 17, 2018, for an undisclosed amount.The securities firm that arranged the transaction, UBS Securities LLC, is a division of UBS Americas Inc, which ultimately falls under UBS Group AG, a company listed on the SIX Swiss stock exchange.Dominion is facing multiple allegations for violating security standards and election manipulation, and it has denied those allegations.Neither Dominion nor Staple Street Capital has responded to a request for comment from The Epoch Times.UBS says it was one of the "first international banks to have a local presence" in China in the 1990s. In 2012, it formed the current company UBS Securities Co. Limited, which it says is the "first foreign-invested fully-licensed securities firm in China."UBS reported that the decision made by China's Office of the Financial Stability and Development Committee and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange was made in July 2019.