© Getty Images/Chakrapong Worathat/EyeEm

The Pentagon has added China's largestto a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies. The move is part of broader attempts to reduce Chinese firms' access to the US market.The four just added bringThe list didn't initially trigger any penalties, but a recent executive order issued by President Donald Trump willof the blacklisted firms starting next year. Specifically, the move could make itIn September, the Pentagon said it was considering whether SMIC should be added to the Commerce Department's entity list, which essentially restricts those companies from receiving specific goods made in the United States.On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives passed a law to bar Chinese companies from US stock exchanges if they do not fully comply with the country's auditing rules.According to media reports, theThe new sanctions would restrict them from purchasing certain US goods and technologies.