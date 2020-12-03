© AP



America's three most recent former presidents have reportedly all said they would publicly take a COVID-19 vaccine once one is approved to help promote the drug's safety.Bush has even reached out to White House coronavirus task force members Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx to volunteer to help encourage US citizens to take the vaccine, the former president's chief of staff, Freddy Ford, told CNN."First,and administered to the priority populations. Then, President Bush will get in line for his, and will gladly do so on camera," Ford told the outlet.Clinton's press secretary, Angel Urena, said the 42nd president is also on board."President Clinton will definitely take a vaccine as soon as available to him, based on the priorities determined by public health officials," Urena said."And he will do it in a public setting if it will help urge all Americans to do the same."In an interview with SiriusXM host Joe Madison set to air Thursday, Obama vowed to take the vaccine, according to CNN."I promise you that when it's been made for people who are less at risk, I will be taking it," Obama said."I may end up taking it on TV or having it filmed, just so that people know that I trust this science, and what I don't trust is getting COVID."