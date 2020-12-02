Last week, we reported about an NYC bar owner who used a leftist tactic when he defined his bar as being located in an "autonomous zone," to protect him from COVID lockdown rules.
The NY Post reports that the Staten Island pub located in a coronavirus hot spot is stealing a page from Seattle's anarchist cookbook, declaring itself an "autonomous zone," free from the public-safety restrictions its owners say they will refuse to abide by.
"!ATTENTION! We hereby declare this establishment an !!! AUTONOMOUS ZONE!!!" read signs outside and around Mac's Public House in Grant City, invoking a phrase more commonly associated with the monthlong occupation of Capitol Hill in the Emerald City by anti-cop radicals. "We refuse to abide by any rules and regulations put forth by the Mayor of NYC and Governor of NY State."
Liquid Lunch host John Tobacco and the attorney for the Staten Island bar owner joined Greg Kelly of Newsmax to discuss the situation. "They're making up charges. It's like the Mafia. Governor Cuomo is the Gestapo!" Tobacco told the Newsmax host.
"They charged him with criminal trespass," adding that he's going to spend the night in jail for 'trespassing' in his own establishment where he is the owner and general manager!" the bar owner's attorney said.
"Greg, it's a government takeover. We just saw the government come in, raid a business, lock it down and take it over and lock it down for doing absolutely nothing."
Newsmax host Greg Kelly asked the attorney and the Liquid Lunch host to show him the front of the bar that's been essentially seized by the government. The images of NYP officers standing at attention outside of the privately-owned business are chilling.
Watch here:
Comment: 'We're not backing down': Staten Island pub declares itself 'autonomous zone' in defiance of Cuomo
Staten Islanders speak their mind (language warning):