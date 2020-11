© Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

The recent confirmation of President Trump-appointed Justice Amy Coney Barrett has resulted in its first significant Supreme Court outcome, and it relates to the first protected liberty specified in the Bill of Rights: the free exercise of religion.



In a 5-4 ruling late Wednesday night, the Supreme Court backed a religious challenge to Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's restrictions limiting attendance at religious services. The majority ruling blocks enforcement of the restrictions while the applicants pursue appellate review. The ruling highlights the lack of evidence that the applicants — the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn, two Jewish synagogues, and an Orthodox Jewish organization — have contributed to the spread of the virus and questions the rationale of the specifics of Cuomo's restrictions, which limited services to just 10 and 25 occupants for red and orange zones, respectively.

A pub in Staten Island, New York, established itself as an "autonomous zone" in defiance of Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's COVID-19 edicts.The signs referenced last summer's short-lived anarchist settlement in Seattle, Washington, which fizzled when law enforcement disbanded them."We're not backing down. You think you scared me by . . . saying I don't have a license now to serve liquor now? Well, guess what? That liquor license is on the wall. If that liquor license is gonna come off the wall, it's gonna be done by Cuomo. You wanna come down here and pull that license off the wall?" McAlarney says in a YouTube video that was posted Friday."De Bozo," McAlarney continued, in an apparent reference to Democratic New York Mayor Bill de Blasio. "You want to come down here and pull the license off the wall?""Feel free to end up comin' down, and we'll end up having a conversation before you even think about stepping foot on my property. I will not back down," McAlarney added.Cuomo was recently smacked down by the Supreme Court for his onerous restrictions on houses of worship.As The Daily Wire reported