Approved by the Senate and Assembly last year, Cuomo's raise will come into effect on January 1 and increase his $225,000 annual salary by $25,000.Other public officials receiving raises are Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James, and Comptroller Tom DiNapoli.Federal funds, according to Cuomo, are the state's only hope of coming close to balancing the budget.News of pay increases for public officials amid the budget crisis has become a point of criticism as January draws closer. The Commission on Legislative, Judicial and Executive Compensation (CLJEC) released a report this week recommending no pay rises amid New York's "extremely precarious" financial situation.Cuomo, already a controversial figure for his handling of the pandemic and the release of his book on leadership which he's been promoting for weeks now and will make an undisclosed sum, has faced the brunt of criticism over the pay-rise news."Not to mention the hundreds of thousands (maybe over a million) that he was given for his insulting 'leadership' book. While thousands suffer and died," Fox News' Janice Dean, arguably the governor's most vocal media critic, tweeted in reaction to news of his increase in salary.