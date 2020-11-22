© Reuters/Andrew Kelly



"We have limited resources and we have to set priorities, so obtaining a Search Warrant to enter your home to see how many Turkey or Tofu eaters are present is not a priority."

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has urged residents to stay away from their loved ones this Thanksgiving with an eerie voice-tweet. He has had trouble convincing local authorities to enforce his 10-person gathering limit.Cuomo intoned in the voice message, posted to Twitter on Thursday, before dropping his voice to a menacing whisper:the governor continued, returning to his previous tone.Despite issuing an executive order earlier this month that limits indoor gatherings to 10 people as well as forcing bars, restaurants and gyms to close at 10pm, Cuomo has struggled to tamp down a rebellion among law enforcement in the western part of the state.wrote in a Facebook post earlier this week:concurred, telling locals to "use your own best judgment" over the holiday becauseThe sheriffs of Erie and Saratoga counties have also put their foot down.stated the NYPDThe backlash clearly took the governor by surprise - asked about it during a Wednesday press conference, he refused to believe Giardino was a law enforcement officer at all,But lonely New Yorkers who can't be with Grandma this Thanksgiving - whether because she lives on the other side of the country or because she died in a nursing home packed with Covid-19 patients - have another option, though a questionable one.is taking user-uploaded photos and printingChild size printouts are available too, in case the pathos wasn't extreme enough.And for those planning on flouting the Coronavirus Commissar's 10-person gathering limit,The real governor is likely to be too busy celebrating his own achievements to actually peek in his constituents' windows, however, as he has reportedly been honored with an Emmy award "in recognition of his leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic and his masterful use of television to inform and calm people around the world."Cuomo is far from the only authority trying to discourage Americans from celebrating Thanksgiving with their extended families.- a chilly proposition in late November.