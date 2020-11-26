A Bloomberg reporter gushing over president-elect Joe Biden's socks had social media seething as many suggesting the media establishment deserved the hate thrown its way for posting such transparently partisan dreck.Posting a close-up of the Democratic president-to-be's legs and feet, Jennifer Epstein, whose bio describes her as a political reporter at Bloomberg "covering the Biden transition," enthused about Biden's "dark blue socks adorned with lighter blue dogs," helpfully reminding her readers that former president George H.W. Bush was also known for his whimsical footwear.While she accompanied the vapid comment with a semi-apology - "there are plenty of more substantive things to tweet about but we can have some fun sometimes too" - Epstein was shredded on Twitter for almost literally licking Biden's boots.Most of the responses focused on the deep gulf between warm, fuzzy coverage of Biden and journalistic Trump Derangement Syndrome."If Trump wore these same socks you'd probably write 'Trump wears blue socks. Why it's problematic that Hitler once wore the color blue as well,'" one user snarked.Even White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany got in on the action, mocking the level of "reporting" directed at her boss' rival.one user observed.And some suggested that Biden was already well-known for several less-than-flattering characteristics,Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Biden campaign employees were super-excited that journalists were taking notice of the Big Guy's footwear, and Biden fans saw the socks coverage as a win.But the fawning over the Biden administration's habits - and hobbies - was only setting in. Elsewhere on Twitter, a Washington Post reporter gushed over former secretary of state John Kerry taking his guitar on overseas trips, breaking the news that "it appears [Biden's SoS pick] Tony Blinken could resume that practice."