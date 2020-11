© cnsphoto via REUTERS



Chaotic scenes were filmed at Shanghai Pudong Airport after several workers tested positive for coronavirus.In footage shared online,A number of the airport's baggage handlers and their close contacts tested positive for Covid-19 on 22 November, reports The Global Times In response, it was decided that all airport staff would be tested,However, videos soon emerged on social media that appeared to show the large crowds of staff becoming hard to control."Wild scenes at Shanghai Pudong airport - multiple vids going around of what appears to be a sudden decision by authorities to test all staff for #COVID19 after two positive cases detected," tweeted the Australian Broadcasting Corporation's China correspondent, Bill Birtles.Other tweets reported that- in another video, a line of people in PPE can be seen forming a blockade while the crowd tries to push through.Mr Birtles also shared the official footage released by a Shanghai government-owned media outlet for comparison.In it, orderly queues of people are ushered into the car park one by one and tested with no sign of the disgruntled crowds seen elsewhere.However, in response to Mr Birtles' original tweet, one social media user responded that, "Some fake news suggests people are running away... In fact, they only went to the second floor in batches."Although China was ground zero for coronavirus, it has since managed to gain control and, unlike many countries around the world, including the UK, has kept numbers of new infections consistently low since April.