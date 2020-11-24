transgender kid?
'A clip from a new HBO documentary showed adults accompanying a 4-year-old biological boy to announce his preferred sexual identity as a girl.

The clip showed a child dressed in a rainbow skirt being led to a stage at a ceremony celebrating LGBTQ persons. The child is handed a microphone as the child's mother announces, "This is Phoenix." The child then turned to the mother and said, "I'm a little shy."

"You're a little shy? Do you want to tell everybody if you're a boy or a girl?" the mother asked.

"I just want to tell them that I'm a girl," the child responded, still looking at the mother.

"Ok," the mother said. "You can tell them that."

The child took a deep breath and appeared to be about to speak into the microphone, then turned to the mother and said, "I don't want to do it."

"Ok," the mother answered. "Phoenix would like you to know that she's a girl and she prefers she and her pronouns."

The toddler is handed a flower and the group gathered for the ceremony said in unison: "May you be well, safe, and whole. We honor you exactly as you are."

The clip is taken from the HBO documentary "Transhood" which follows the lives of four young people growing up transgender in Kansas City, IndieWire reported.