Through their hair-trigger reliance on physical violence and emotional blackmail, today's radical left has shown that it does not want cooperation; rather, it demands capitulation. That's why the political right must stop bending the knee to left-wing mobs and should not cave to their incessant demands.
Why? Because no concession will ever be enough for these race-hustling grievance-mongers. And right-wing appeasement only emboldens them to make even more unreasonable demands.
Perhaps nothing demonstrates this more than the clashes between leftist activists and Joe Biden supporters in Washington, DC on November 7 — hours after the media crowned Biden the 'winner' of the contested US presidential election.
When Biden supporters had gathered to celebrate their supposed victory at Black Lives Matter Plaza, BLM and Antifa protesters crashed the event and demanded they stop partying. An angry black man yelled into a megaphone:
"For all of you f***ng journalists, for all of you white liberals who have been celebrating, getting drunk off your asses about Biden winning this election, you are all a bunch of f***ng fools! Get your s**t together and keep this in mind! You are using this plaza as a tourist attraction. You are all acting like this is f**king Disney World! This is not f**king Disney World. You are all colonizing this place for your own benefit!"Basically, the message was that getting rid of President Donald Trump was not enough, and that more needed to be done in order to usher in a Marxist revolution — a major goal of the far left.
Some 800 miles away in Wisconsin, BLM activists clashed with Biden supporters at another 'celebration rally.' The violent confrontation spotlighted that while Democrats and the far-left faction of their party were allies against a common enemy (Trump), they are not friends.
As journalist Drew Hernandez observed after the events in Washington:
"BLM condemns white Biden supporters for celebrating and invading BLM Plaza. BLM and Antifa hate Joe Biden, will the mainstream media cover that fact?"A day later in Portland, Oregon, Antifa thugs vandalized several Biden campaign offices and spray-painted the words "F**k Biden!" on the walls.
During the past four years, the mainstream media gleefully sowed division on the right by amplifying any dissent among Republicans. This was an orchestrated effort to undermine President Trump.
In contrast, the press ignored or downplayed the ugly civil war brewing on the left to promote a public veneer of unity. But that façade of solidarity was an illusion.
The carefully-choreographed image was shattered after the election, when the likes of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez deflected the blame for the Democrats' losses in key House races. And moderate Democrats (who comprise the majority of the Party) pointed the finger at radical leftists like AOC as the reason they lost so many seats in the House of Representatives.
All this backbiting underscores that the left is deeply divided. And that won't change no matter what happens.
Why? Because leftists are inherently miserable misanthropes who see themselves as victims of an unjust society. Multiple studies over the years support this contention.
In 2018, for example a report published in the academic journal Social Psychological and Personality Science noted that conservatives say their lives are more meaningful than liberals.
This followed a 2012 study published in the Journal of Research in Personality which concluded that conservatives were happier than liberals. It noted that these findings replicated past research, including a 2009 Pew poll showing that Republicans were happier than Democrats. Indeed, the Pew poll noted: "Ever since the General Social Survey first asked the question in 1972, Republicans have always been happier than Democrats."
Similarly, researchers have found women and men who lean to the political right are perceived to be better-looking than leftists, according to a report that was published in the Journal of Public Economics. The study says this may have something to do with the victim mentality that characterizes liberals.
Apparently, having a chronic chip on your shoulder, blaming others for your problems and thinking the world owes you something is not sexy. Researchers explained:
"Good-looking people are more likely to perceive the world as a just place, since they are treated better than others, achieve higher status, and are happier. A frequent reason for people to sympathize with the left is a perception of the world as unfair."The study suggests there's a circular cause-and-effect scenario at play.
"A simple economic explanation of the appearance gap in favor of the right is that beautiful people earn more money," the report posited. "And the more people earn, the more they are inclined to oppose redistribution — and arguably, to support, get active in, and represent — parties to the right."Similarly, two studies in the journal Politics and the Life Sciences concluded that "more-attractive individuals are more likely to report higher levels of political efficacy, identify as conservative, and identify as Republican." It explained that people who are more attractive are treated better by society, and therefore less angry. As a result, they tend to be happier, more confident, and do better in life because they have higher self-esteem.
Generally, individuals who prioritize personal responsibility and self-sufficiency tend to lean politically to the right. In contrast, those who self-identify as underprivileged victims usually lean to the left.
If you believe this research, the nonstop left-wing screeching of today makes some disjointed sense. But it's also a reminder that bending the knee to leftist tantrums is not the solution.
Why? Because some people are never satisfied, so when you give them an inch, they think they're the ruler.
About the Author:
Samantha Chang, a politics writer and financial editor based in New York City. Follow her on Twitter @Samantha_Chang
The liar may not get everything he wants, but he gets more than he should. The truth teller ALWAYS LOOSES, maybe not all, but at least part of the judgement.