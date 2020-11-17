© Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry

President Vladimir Putin has approved the setting up of a Russian Navy logistics hub on the Red Sea, lying between Africa and Asia, tasking the Ministry of Defence with signing a previously discussed agreement with Sudan.The proposal to establish a facility in the North-African country, for which Putin gave the green light on Monday, was brought forward by the Russian government last week.The draft deal is designed to last for 25 years. It will then be automatically prolonged for ten-year periods if needed.The Sudanese facility will likely be similar in function to the one currently operated by Russia in Tartus, on the Mediterranean coast of Syria.