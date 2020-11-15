Puppet Masters
7 Democrats who violated coronavirus guidance as Left moves to cancel Thanksgiving
Sat, 14 Nov 2020 00:01 UTC
Democrat politicians have stood united in criticizing the Trump administration's response to the virus, accusing the president and his supporters of not taking it seriously, particularly when it comes to wearing a mask and avoiding unnecessary public gatherings. However, several of these same politicians have violated their own purported beliefs — and self-declared moral standing — by removing their masks and engaging with crowds, even in recent days. Below are some of the most notable offenders.
1. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot:
A video from Saturday, November 7, shows Lightfoot standing in the midst of a large crowd, celebrating Joe Biden's purported victory.
"This is a great day for our country. We get to take our democracy back," she said as she stood in the midst of a large group as a mask dangled from her left ear.
"I just want to say, for all those people who voted, you made this happen," Lightfoot said as the crowd cheered, clapped, and shouted.
The Chicago mayor did not appear to be overtly concerned by the lack of social distancing among members of the group and continued to speak to them without a mask covering her face.
"We should absolutely celebrate this victory. We should savor every minute of it. But the hard work starts tomorrow," she added:
Just days later, Lightfoot, alongside the Chicago Department of Public Health and the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection, launched the "Protect Chicago" strategy, described as an effort to urge Chicagoans to "change their behavior through targeted regulations, strong messaging, and a community-based outreach strategy."
Part of that effort includes a stay-at-home advisory and a ten-person cap for social events, whether indoors or outdoors. According to the press release, the limit "applies to events such as weddings, birthday parties, business dinners/social events, and funerals, and is applicable to any venue where a meeting or social event is taking place, including meeting rooms."
Lightfoot also advises Chicagoans to cancel their Thanksgiving plans to combat the Chinese coronavirus:
The press release specifically encourages residents to "use remote modes of communication like phone or video chat instead of visiting friends or family, especially on holidays such as Thanksgiving."
Lightfoot did not express the same concerns mere days ago as she celebrated in the streets with dozens of Biden-Harris supporters. She has since defended her participation in the street celebration.
"There are times when we actually do need to have a relief and come together, and I felt like that was one of those times," she said during an appearance on MSNBC. "That crowd was gathered whether I was there or not."
2. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker:
Pritzker, who recently warned that another stay-at-home order could be forthcoming, also joined a crowd in the streets following the media's declaration of Biden's purported victory:
According to Patch, the governor's public visit "occurred less than 24 hours after Pritzker's administration had announced the governor had been exposed to COVID-19 at an 'external meeting' Monday and would again quarantine as a precaution."
On Thursday, just days after congregating with a large crowd, Pritzker warned that the state will "quickly reach the point when some form of a mandatory stay-at-home order" if "things don't take a turn in the coming days."
"With every fiber of my being, I do not want us to get there. But right now, that seems like where we are heading," he stated.
3. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo:
Like Lightfoot, Cuomo has issued additional restrictions in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, including the 10 p.m. closure of gyms, bars, and restaurants, as well as a limit on gatherings at private residences. Occupancy, according to the governor, should not exceed 10 individuals.
Cuomo, who said that he would have "decked" Trump if not for his status as governor, has also been spotted in public without a mask on more than one occasion despite his insistence that masks are "cool":
Cuomo has also done little, if anything at all, to combat the large crowds of Black Lives Matter protesters who have repeatedly taken to the streets over the past several months. Yet, he has discouraged churches and synagogues from operating.
4. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio:
Like Cuomo, the New York mayor has remained incredibly selective on the enforcement of coronavirus restrictions in recent months, banning large gatherings but making an exception for large Black Lives Matter protests.
"This is a historic moment of change. We have to respect that but also say to people the kinds of gatherings we're used to, the parades, the fairs — we just can't have that while we're focusing on health right now," he said over the summer. Additionally, contact tracers were reportedly instructed not to ask individuals if they had attended widespread protests.
In April, de Blasio and his wife were spotted strolling through a park without masks.
5. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer:
Schumer has routinely criticized Trump's response to the Chinese coronavirus and has repeatedly emphasized the importance of wearing masks, yet he took to the streets of New York on Saturday, removing his mask while triumphantly celebrating with a large group of Biden-Harris supporters:
It remains unclear why Schumer found it appropriate to remove his mask among such a large crowd, given his emphasis on the importance of them:
Notably, Schumer's mask hung below his nose during a joint press conference on Thursday:
6. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi:
On Monday, the speaker listed mask-wearing and social distancing as essential "to save lives." However, neither stopped her from getting a blowout at a San Francisco hair salon as such businesses remained shuttered in the city in late August. Surveillance footage of Pelosi's visit showed the maskless speaker walking through the salon. She ultimately went with the "Marion Barry defense" and accused the salon of setting her up and demanded an apology.
More recently, Pelosi defended holding a dinner for incoming members of Congress as Democrat leaders abroad urge Americans to cancel their traditional Thanksgiving plans.
"It's very spaced," Pelosi reportedly said:
Leaders changed the format at the last minute on Friday following the immense backlash. According to Drew Hammill, Pelosi's deputy chief of staff, there was "no group dinner." Instead, members picked up boxed meals.
7. Biden-Harris supporters:
Biden-Harris supporters swarmed the streets after several media outlets called the presidential race for Biden last weekend, earning little to no criticism from champions of coronavirus restrictions, who have criticized Trump for holding massive outdoor rallies in the weeks leading up to the election:
It remains unclear how many Democrat politicians will adhere to their self-imposed restrictions and effectively "cancel" traditional Thanksgiving plans, though Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) reportedly plans to hold Thanksgiving over Zoom.
Comment: There are probably many more eggregious examples. Here's another from RT: And here's Mayor Lori Lightfoot blaming weddings and funerals for Covid spread while defending her participation in the Biden celebrations:
And to further illustrate the partisan nature of the issue, this from RT: Republicans & Democrats clash over how to celebrate Thanksgiving amid pandemic after AOC says her family will gather via ZOOM CALL