1. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot:

2. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker:

3. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo:

4. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio:

5. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer:

6. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi:

7. Biden-Harris supporters:

Several high profile Democrat politicians ignored guidance related to the Chinese coronavirus when it appeared to be personally convenient — a realization that comes as Democrat politicians, such as Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, attempt to limit gatherings in personal residences ahead of the holiday season.Democrat politicians have stood united in criticizing the Trump administration's response to the virus, accusing the president and his supporters of not taking it seriously, particularly when it comes to wearing a mask and avoiding unnecessary public gatherings. However, several of these same politicians have violated their own purported beliefs — and self-declared moral standing — by removing their masks and engaging with crowds, even in recent days. Below are some of the most notable offenders.A video from Saturday, November 7, shows Lightfoot standing in the midst of a large crowd, celebrating Joe Biden's purported victory."This is a great day for our country. We get to take our democracy back," she said as she stood in the midst of a large group"I just want to say, for all those people who voted, you made this happen," Lightfoot said as the crowd cheered, clapped, and shouted."We should absolutely celebrate this victory. We should savor every minute of it. But the hard work starts tomorrow," she added:Lightfoot also advises Chicagoans to cancel their Thanksgiving plans to combat the Chinese coronavirus:The press release specifically encourages residents to "use remote modes of communication like phone or video chat instead of visiting friends or family, especially on holidays such as Thanksgiving."Pritzker, who recently warned that another stay-at-home order could be forthcoming, also joined a crowd in the streets following the media's declaration of Biden's purported victory:"With every fiber of my being, I do not want us to get there. But right now, that seems like where we are heading," he stated.Like Cuomo, the New York mayor has remained incredibly selective on the enforcement of coronavirus restrictions in recent months, banning large gatherings but making an exception for large Black Lives Matter protests."This is a historic moment of change. We have to respect that but also say to people the kinds of gatherings we're used to, the parades, the fairs — we just can't have that while we're focusing on health right now," he said over the summer.In April, de Blasio and his wife were spotted strolling through a park without masks.Schumer has routinely criticized Trump's response to the Chinese coronavirus and has repeatedly emphasized the importance of wearing masks, yet he took to the streets of New York on Saturday,It remains unclear why Schumer found it appropriate to remove his mask among such a large crowd, given his emphasis on the importance of them:Notably, Schumer's mask hung below his nose during a joint press conference on Thursday:More recently, Pelosi defended holding a dinner for incoming members of Congress as Democrat leaders abroad urge Americans to cancel their traditional Thanksgiving plans."It's very spaced," Pelosi reportedly said:Leaders changed the format at the last minute on Friday following the immense backlash. According to Drew Hammill, Pelosi's deputy chief of staff, there was "no group dinner." Instead, members picked up boxed meals.It remains unclear how many Democrat politicians will adhere to their self-imposed restrictions and effectively "cancel" traditional Thanksgiving plans, though Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) reportedly plans to hold Thanksgiving over Zoom.