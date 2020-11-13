Society's Child
Multiple questions remain unanswered over Austria's terrorist attack as 21 possible accomplices under investigation
RT
Fri, 13 Nov 2020 14:51 UTC
Eleven days after the terrorist attack that killed four people, Austrian authorities say a number of questions remain. Michael Lohnegger, the police chief leading the investigation, told a news conference on Friday that investigators still don't know how the gunman got to the city center on the night of the attack, or where he got his weapons and ammunition.
Lohnegger said that the attacker, identified as Kujtim Fejzulai, had three weapons, including an AK 47 which was made in Serbia, and ammunition from China.
The police chief added that Fejzulai had tried to purchase weapons in Slovakia in July and returned empty handed, but where he eventually bought the weapons was unknown.
The police chief said that they were now investigating 21 potential accomplices, of whom 10 remain in custody. "What we cannot yet say definitively is to what extent accomplices provided support before the act," he said.
The spokeswoman for the Vienna prosecutors' office, Nina Bussek, said that most of the accomplices, all of whom are aged 18-28, were Austrian, but some came from Kosovo, Macedonia, and Bangladesh.
Lohnegger concluded by saying one of the biggest unknowns is how the gunman got to the city center on the night of the attack, adding that he was well armed and wearing a dummy explosive belt. He said police had ruled out public transport, adding it was possible that Fejzulai had a driver.
The Austrian government has come under fire for the apparent cacophony of errors which may have hindered opportunities to prevent the attack, with opposition party leader and ex-Interior Minister Herbert Kickl calling for current Interior Minister Karl Nehammer to resign.
Nehammer has admitted that Austria's intelligence service received a tip-off from its Slovak counterpart after Fejzulai tried to buy a weapon in the neighboring country, but the warnings went unheeded.
It was also confirmed that Fejzulai, who had been imprisoned for trying to join ISIS and was released early, met with other known extremists from Germany and Switzerland in July in the Austrian capital.
Comment: This 'cacophony of errors' is a repeating pattern:
- Strasbourg Shooting: Everybody Knows Where Terror Comes From
- Convenient London Bridge Terrorist Attack Occurs Two Weeks Before General Election: UPDATES
- Manchester bombing: How British intelligence has coddled terrorists
- Joe Quinn on terror attack in Nice - should be seen in context, 'hands of Western powers extremely dirty' - PressTV
- Political Timing of Manchester Terror Attack is Suspicious
- Westminster 'Car Terror' Attack Raises Questions
- Behind the Headlines: Manufactured Terror: Busted Wide Open
- Behind the Headlines: Terror in Nice, attempted coup in Ankara
- Behind the Headlines: Paris Terror Attacks - Strategy of Tension
Yeah, I have LOTS of questions about that! One determined person, with only a large knife should be easily able to beat that - but 21 people and four dead? SPARE ME!
R.C.