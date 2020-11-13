© REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger



Police in Austria are investigating 21 possible accomplices of the jihadist who rampaged through Vienna last week, officers have said, adding that some aspects of the attack - including the weapons' origin - are still a mystery.Eleven days after the terrorist attack that killed four people, Austrian authorities say a number of questions remain. Michael Lohnegger, the police chief leading the investigation, told a news conference on Friday that investigatorsLohnegger said that the attacker, identified as Kujtim Fejzulai,The police chief added that Fejzulaiand returned empty handed, but where he eventually bought the weapons was unknown.The police chief said that they were now investigating 21 potential accomplices, of whom 10 remain in custody.he said.The spokeswoman for the Vienna prosecutors' office, Nina Bussek, said thatLohnegger concluded by saying one of the biggest unknowns is how the gunman got to the city center on the night of the attack, adding that he was well armed and wearing a dummy explosive belt. He said police had ruled out public transport, adding it was possible that Fejzulai had a driver.The Austrian government has come under fire for the apparent cacophony of errors which may have hindered opportunities to prevent the attack, with opposition party leader and ex-Interior Minister Herbert Kickl calling for current Interior Minister Karl Nehammer to resign.Nehammer has admitted thatafter Fejzulai tried to buy a weapon in the neighboring country, but the warnings went unheeded.It was also confirmed that Fejzulai, who, met with other known extremists from Germany and Switzerland in July in the Austrian capital.