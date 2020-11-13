Parts of the Tar Heel state experienced torrential downpours and as much as 10 inches of rain inundated roadways on Thursday.
The heavy rain in North Caroline came as Eta spiraled away from Florida, but left behind tropical moisture that mixed with a cold front to produce flash flooding.
At least seven people have died due to dangerous flash floods in Alexander and Iredell counties, while two others are missing.
The Wake County Sheriff's Office revealed on Thursday afternoon that the body of an 11-year-old-child was found in Rolesville.
Witnesses said the child was playing near an overflowing creek when he drowned.
At Hiddenite Family Campground in Alexander County, authorities located three deceased bodies as they evacuated 33 people when the South Yadkin River overflowed.
One of the dead bodies was discovered in a camper.
A search in the area continued Thursday evening for one adult and a one-year-old child.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
NERVES OF STEEL! God bless this crew who held it together as the bridge they were on collapsed into rushing floodwaters. @AmberFOX46 was reporting LIVE on dangerous conditions in NC. So glad they're all ok. 📹: @FOX46News MORE: https://t.co/0BugE75ZsX @RexChapman @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/quboEW6RZB— angie goff (@OhMyGOFF) November 12, 2020
Two other North Carolina residents were killed in a similar car crash in Alexander County.
A passenger and a driver traveling in a Ford Ranger pickup truck were killed at 5.45am when their vehicle hydroplaned on Highway 115, New York Times reports.
The Ford truck slammed into an oncoming Jeep Wrangler. Authorities to The Times that the Ford truck was driving too fast for heavy rainfall and neither men wore seatbelts.
The deceased and missing individual's identities have not been disclosed by authorities. The search will continue at 8am on Friday.
'Just massive amounts of flooding,' Doug Gillespie, Alexander County director of public services, told Associated Press.
'We've had approximately 50 roads across the county (which) have been compromised. Four bridges have been washed away.'
The Charlotte Fire Department announced that 143 students and staff were removed from the premises as water levels rose.
Images taken from the charter school showed parked vehicles surrounded by murky water completely trapping cars.
Winston-Salem Journal reports that an additional 38 people were evacuated from Colonial Estates apartments, where nearby Mill Creek overflowed.
More than 35 people were saved in Mecklenburg County, and widespread damage was reported in Iredell County.
'Even though the rain has stopped falling, the flood waters will continue to rise. Water will have to come downsteam and eventually in our area,' wrote Iredell authorities.
Iredell authorities reported multiple roadways were washed out, traffic accidents, flooding and even several cows found wandering in flood waters.
A total of 8.6 inches of rain fell in Rocky Mount, while 7.66 inches landed in Wilson.
In another shocking incident, Fox46 reporter Amber Roberts and photojournalist Jonathan Monte were forced to flee as a bridge in Alexander County collapsed live on-air.
'Live on TV we saw the road collapse.' Roberts says. 'The same road we were just standing on, so thank god we're backing up and we're slowly going off of the bridge.'
Roberts and Monte were able to get to safety and were not injured in the incident.
Footage begins with Roberts reporting on the flash flooding near the Hiddenite Bridge when it suddenly split in half.
'This is incredibly scary!' Roberts yells as the bridge's concrete and stone crumble into the rushing water underneath.
A woman who witnessed the collapse turns around in the distance and makes a made dash for safety.