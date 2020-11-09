© Global Look Press/Ashlee Rezin/Sun Times/AP/KJN



"As you can see from this clip, Biden hates the UK. The Conservatives had four years to do a trade deal with the USA and pro-UK President, and they failed. There is no chance now."

"Any trade deal between the US and UK must be contingent upon respect for the Good Friday Agreement and preventing the return of a hard border in Ireland. Period."

"I was not surprised, because in times of confusion and great change I think we all become susceptible to demagogues and charlatans who in order to aggrandise their power find a scapegoat."

Leading Brexiteer Nigel Farage has blasted the Conservative Party for failing to secure a trade deal with the United States during Donald Trump's presidency, claiming thatThe populist politician took to Twitter to vent his spleen with the Tories after Biden was anointed the winner of the contentious US election on Saturday.Farage shared a video from a media scrum showing Biden's reaction to a question from the BBC and argued that the president-elect's Irish heritage means he will not seek to do a post-Brexit trade deal with Britain.In the clip a reporter says "Mr Biden, a quick word for the BBC?" prompting Biden to reply "BBC? I'm Irish" before smiling and moving away.The Brexit Party leader wrote:following the referendum in 2016.Another ill omen for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the trade deal front came when former Barack Obama spokesperson Tommy Vietor labelled him aon Saturday.The ex-presidential press aide responded to Johnson's tweet congratulating Biden with the warning: "We will never forget your racist comments about Obama and slavish devotion to Trump."