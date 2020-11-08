© Reuters/jim Urquhart



President Donald Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit in Arizona, alleging that Maricopa Countycast on Election Day because of errors by precinct workers.The suit, filed Saturday, alleges that- cases where too many selections were made. Rather than informing voters of the errors and giving them an opportunity to fix their ballots, workers pressed, or told voters to press, a green button to override the error, Trump's campaign said in a statement.said Matt Morgan, general counsel for Trump's campaign.the campaign said.just as election officials examined such ballots that were mailed in or dropped off, the campaign said.Arizona was called for Trump's Democratic challenger Joe Biden by Fox News, followed by several other US media, early into the count, sparking ire from the Trump campaign,Pro-Trump protesters have rallied outside the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center in downtown Phoenix, accusing electoral officials working in brace with Democrats to "steal the vote."While Trump narrowed Biden's lead, it was apparently not enough to keep the state red. On Saturday, Maricopa County Elections Department said that it finished processing the last "large" batch of ballots, with the remaining ones are not expected to turn the tide.Shortly before the lawsuit was filed, the department said that "all of our equipment is tested for accuracy before & after each election."CNN's Bill Weir reported. Of those,over allegations that Sharpie markers were given to voters, leading to ballots being damaged and rejected in Maricopa County,after Arizona's Republican attorney general, Mark Brnovich, found that the accusations were unfounded.