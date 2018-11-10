© Reuters / Kevin Lamarque



President Trump took to Twitter Friday evening to slam Democrats, specifically those in Arizona and Florida, after vote totals continue to change in favor of Democrat candidates.In one of the tweets,Trump referred to it as "The Broward Effect."President Trump then focused on Andrew Gillum, the Democrat gubernatorial candidate for Florida who conceded on Election Day to Republican candidate Ron DeSantis. Trump stated that Broward has put him "back into play."President Trump then touted his success in Florida.He also thanked Senator Marco Rubio for his assistance in exposing the "potential corruption going on with respect to election theft in Broward and Palm Beach Counties."President Trump then posted a tweet questioning the Arizona Senate race between Republican Martha McSally and Democrat Kyrsten Sinema.