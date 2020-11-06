© Open Brain

The massive turn out alone is a red flag. But as for doing better...

The late night spikes that were enough to close all the Trump leads are a red flag.

The statistically impossible breakdown of the ratios of these vote dumps is a red flag.

The ratios of these dumps being far better than the percentages in the bluest of blue cities, even though the historical data does not match, red flag.

The ratios of these vote dumps favoring Biden more in these few battlegrounds than the ratio for the rest of the country (even the bluest of the blue) red flag.

Biden outperforming Obama among these few urban vote dumps, even though Trump picked up points in every demographic group in the rest of the country, red flag.

The poll observers being removed. Red flag.

The counters cheering as GOP observers are removed, red flag.

The fact that the dem observers outnumber the GOP observers 3 to 1, red flag (and basis of the first lawsuit filed)

The electioneering at the polls (on video), red flag.

The willful violation of the court order requiring the separation of ballots by type, red flag.

USPS whistleblower reporting to the Inspector General that today they were ordered to backdate ballots to yesterday, red flag.

The video of 2 AM deliveries of what appear to be boxes of ballots with no chain of custody or other observers right before the late night miracle spikes, red flag.

Any of those things would be enough to trigger an audit in the normal world. This many flags and I'd be giggling in anticipation of catching some thieves.

And it isn't that I have to do better. I'm just an gen pop observer who happens to be a retired auditor with a finely tuned bullshit detector. This is going to the courts.

This is going to be way worse than Florida in 2000.

Larry Correia is a writer living in Utah, USA. Also a Male. Very large. Very bald. Occupation: Writer. Merchant of Death (retired). Firearms Instructor. Accountant.