About the Author:

Micah Curtis is a game and tech journalist from the US. Aside from writing for RT, he hosts the podcast Micah and The Hatman, and is an independent comic book writer.

On a recent BBC show, CNN's Brian Stelter and Axios' Sara Fischer defended the social media suppression of the New York Post's Hunter Biden story. It's not a clever tactic in a hyperpartisan world where no one believes each other.In the aftermath, there have been odd defenses of the methods used to try and squash the bombshell.On a BBC panel called The Media Show , Stelter and Fischer explained why they thought censoring the article about Joe Biden's son was okay. In familiar terms,She went on to claim that Hunter Biden's emails were "hacked," even though there is no evidence that such a thing happened.The responses from both media personalities are indicative of where we are in regard to the current state of the corporate media.You're going to be hard-pressed to find someone who isn't overly biased towards the political left of the political right. It's an unfortunate sign of the times.Let's say that the circumstances around Hunter Biden's emails were so easily explained or debunked that it wasn't a big deal in the first place. If that is indeed the case, why censor the story? Why go to such means to shut it down on social media? Why is the publication that printed the story still banned on Twitter? What is there to fear when supposedly it's all going to be dismissed as "right-wing misinformation"?There's no excuse or justification that makes any sort of sense. It's either a dangerous statement or it is not. It is either easily dismissed, or it is not.by supporting the suppression of information on social media? In this hyperpartisan reality, no amount of revelations about Hunter Biden will make a devout consumer of CNN output make a 180 turn and vote for President Donald Trump.already convinced that CNN is 'fake news', however,Not to mention,Other than the social media's own political bias, that is.I personally do not have a problem with someone being biased as long as they're honest about it. There may also be a day where the hyperpartisan nonsense drifts away, but I'm not holding my breath on that one. The truth is that the media needs to get its head together on whether or not these ideas are important.At this point, the mainstream media needs to make up its mind on whether or not stories like Hunter Biden's emails are serious or not. Then they need to start applying consistent logic to their coverage and attitudes. If not, all that's going to happen is the media will further divide people along partisan lines - and in the process, people will respect them even less.