© Getty Images



"The three witnesses we have before this committee today collectively pose, I believe, the single greatest threat to free speech in America, and the greatest threat we have to free and fair elections," he said.

Sen. Ted Cruz teed off on Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey over the social-media giant's censorship of The Post's reporting on Hunter Biden , in a stunning rebuke during Wednesday's Big Tech hearings on Capitol Hill.Dorsey, Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google parent company Alphabet, testified via live feed before the Senate Commerce Committee on topics including election security and preventing the spread of misinformation regarding the coronavirus.But some Republican members took the opportunity to grill Dorsey and Zuckerberg on their companies' recent suppression of Post reporting on Biden's overseas business dealings and what role his father, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, may have had in that.Dorsey, who on Wednesday reiterated previous concessions that the initial Post purge was wrong, told Cruz the paper is welcome back on Twitter anytime — on the proviso that it deletes its first Hunter Biden tweets.Cruz drew a sharp distinction between Twitter striking down a fringe social-media voice and a major news outlet like The Post."Let's be clear: The New York Post isn't just some random guy tweeting. The New York Post has the fourth-highest circulation of any newspaper in America. The New York Post is 200 years old. The New York Post was founded by Alexander Hamilton," he scolded Dorsey."We didn't want Twitter to be a distributor for hacked materials," he claimed. "We found that the New York Post — because it showed the direct materials, screenshots of the direct materials, and it was unclear how those were obtained — that it fell under this policy."Cruz blasted Dorsey for erring on the side of censorship.Even though Twitter has backed off the "hacked materials" rationale and tweaked the policy to guard against a repeat performance, Cruz pointed out that The Post's account remains sidelined.He also noted an apparent double standard in how Twitter let flourish a New York Times article on President Trump's tax returns, published without the commander in chief's consent to release those sensitive documents.Although Cruz reserved his ire almost exclusively for Dorsey, he also had strong words for Zuckerberg and Pichai.Cruz's pounding played out as part of a larger hearing on the responsibility of tech companies to referee content on their platforms and ensure a level playing field regardless of users' political affiliations.While Republicans, like Cruz, focused on perceived disproportionate censorship of conservative voices, Democratic members of the committee stressed the need for election security and ensuring that potentially fatal falsehoods on the coronavirus still be policed."I believe that the tech companies here today need to take more action, not less, to combat misinformation, including misinformation on the election, misinformation on the COVID-19 pandemic and misinformation and posts meant to incite violence," said Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.).Twitter, in particular, has repeatedly flagged — but not deleted — posts by the president on the grounds that they contained misinformation about the election or the coronavirus, or could foment violence, drawing Trump's anger and calls by him to repeal legal protections for tech giants under Section 230 of the 1996 federal Communications Decency Act.