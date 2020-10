© Al Drago for The New York Times



President Trump's personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, has become caught up in Sacha Baron Cohen's new "Borat" satire, shown in an edited scene following an actress impersonating a reporter into a bedroom and at one point reclining on the bed and putting his hands in his pants in what he later said was an attempt to adjust his clothing.Still photos and descriptions of the scene from Mr. Cohen's new "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," which will be released on Friday, were posted on social media early Wednesday after The Guardian reported that the movie contained "a compromising scene" featuring Mr. Giuliani, the former New York City mayor."The Borat video is a complete fabrication," Mr. Giuliani, 76, tweeted after he got off the air.The scene ends with Mr. Cohen, dressed in an outlandish pink costume, bursting into the room and shouting that the woman, played by the actor Maria Bakalova , was 15 years old ().Mr. Giuliani said Mr. Cohen was frightened by his call to the police, bolted away and left him talking with the filmmaker's lawyer.The former mayor is not the first Republican politician to be ensnared in one of Mr. Cohen's cringe-inducing pranks.In 2018, Mr. Cohen tricked the former G.O.P. Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama into giving him an interview for the Showtime satire show "Who is America?"Later in 2018, a Republican lawmaker in Georgia resigned after he was fooled into repeatedly yelling a racial epithet on Mr. Cohen's Showtime series Mr. Cohen's new movie, " Borat Subsequent Moviefilm : Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan," is scheduled to be released on Friday on Amazon Prime.