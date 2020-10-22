Starting Tuesday, users who go to retweet will instead by taken to the "Quote Tweet" box prompting users to comment on the content being re-posted on their own feeds.
"Though this adds some extra friction for those who simply want to Retweet, we hope it will encourage everyone to not only consider why they are amplifying a Tweet, but also increase the likelihood that people add their own thoughts, reactions and perspectives to the conversation."
Users can still retweet if they simply post re-publish the post without typing any additional comments where prompted. Twitter says the new change will remain in place until at least the end of election week in November. Meanwhile, the Twitter account for the New York Post is still locked six days after breaking major news that expanded the public scope of former Vice President Joe Biden's growing web of conflicts while serving at the upper echelons of government.
According to emails published by the Post obtained from a laptop found at a Delaware computer repair shop, Biden repeatedly lied about never having discussed his son Hunter's overseas business ventures with either Hunter, "or with anyone else." Correspondence shows however, that Hunter actually introduced his vice president father to a senior advisor to the Ukrainian energy company showering Hunter Biden with upwards of $50,000 a month in excess compensation.
Subsequent reporting from the Post, and confirmed by Fox News, showed Chinese businessmen with deep ties to the Chinese Communist Party were preparing to offer Hunter Biden $10 million a year for "introductions alone," 10 percent of which would be funneled to Joe Biden.
While Twitter joined Facebook in weaponizing their platform monopoly power over the 21st century digital public square to suppress the Post's bombshell reporting and of others, Democrats have continued to spread misinformation freely on Twitter.
A new study from the Media Research Center out Monday showed Twitter and Facebook censored President Donald Trump and the president's affiliated campaign accounts at least 65 times in the last two years, while leaving Biden untouched.
Comment: Farther reaching than just this this particular issue, Twitter has no authority to deem what is true or false.