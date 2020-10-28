© Reuters / Mike Blake; Reuters / Kevin Lamarque; Reuters / Jonathan Ernst

Twitter has slapped a "misleading" label on yet another tweet from President Donald Trump, as it rolls out a new effort to "pre-bunk" criticism of mail-in voting and warns Americans not to expect final results on election night.The new "pre-bunk" alerts will be seen at the top of American users' timelines and search pages, and will explain that they could encounter "misleading information about voting by mail," again citing "election experts" to insist mail-in ballots are secure.Though Twitter and its assorted 'fact-checkers' have repeatedly challenged claims that distance voting is linked to "fraud" in particular, Trump's criticisms have gone beyond the narrow question of ballot-tampering.