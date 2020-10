© Reuters/Kevin Lamarque



An irritated Joe Biden lashed out at a group of Trump supporters who tried to crash his campaign appearance in Pennsylvania.he told supporters ensconced in about 130 cars at a drive-in rally atHe was referring to scores of fans of President Trump, driving pickup trucks and SUVs draped with American flags and campaign banners, who invaded a nearby parking lot — within earshot of the candidate — to honk horns and try to shout the Democrat down.Biden spoke for 25 minutes in the crucial swing county just north of Philadelphia, which Hillary Clinton won by less than 1 percent in 2016 — and which Democrats hope to win more resoundingly this year, with the help of suburbanites turned off by Trump.