For those with limited bandwidth, CLICK HERE to download a smaller, lower file size version of this episode.
For those interested in audio quality, CLICK HERE for the highest-quality version of this episode (WARNING: very large download).
SHOW NOTES:
The Great Reset | Launch session 3 June 2020
The Great Reset book.
The Great Reset website.
Interview 1581 - James Corbett Breaks Down the Great Reset (w/ Pete Quinones)
The Great Reset podcast.
Kerry et al. on The Great Reset podcast
Anne Richardson et al. on financing a sustainable recovery
Grover on The Great Reset podcast
Was There Foreknowledge of the Plandemic?
Interview 1533 - John Titus Exposes the Fed's Coronavirus Lies
Solutions: Spontaneous Order
COVID-19 Transformation Map
What is a transformation map? (2017)
What is the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
Klaus Schwab & His Great Fascist Reset
Yuval Noah Harari: the world after coronavirus | Free to read
deplatforming controversial speakers
Interview 1579 - Jeremy Kauffman Introduces LBRY and Odysee
unklfranco comments on James Corbett Breaks Down the Great Reset (on Odysee)
Governor Cuomo Announces Collaboration with Gates Foundation to Reimagine Education
Technocracy and Education - James Tracy on GRTV
Sesame Street on education as a tool of societal transformation
Rich getting richer during COVID scam (New World Next Week))