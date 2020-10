© Watcher Forum

The Great Reset

You've all heard by now that The Great Reset is upon us. But what is The Great Reset, exactly, and what does it mean for the future of humanity? Join James for this in-depthFor those with limited bandwidth, CLICK HERE to download a smaller, lower file size version of this episode.For those interested in audio quality, CLICK HERE for the highest-quality version of this episode (WARNING: very large download). The Great Reset book.The Great Reset website