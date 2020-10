© Reuters



Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Franklin Roosevelt are among the historical figures whose names are no longer considered honorable enough to adorn public schools in San Francisco.Three of the four men whose faces were sculpted on Mt. Rushmore failed to measure up,The committee found all three to have connections to slavery, genocide or oppression, so Abraham Lincoln High School, George Washington High School and Jefferson Elementary may be renamed.One committee member also pushed - apparently unsuccessfully - for the canceling of Thomas Edison Elementary because the inventor electrocuted stray dogs and cats in demonstrations of his findings.The school board has asked principals of the affected schools and parents of students to submit suggestions for new names by December 18. The board plans to vote on any name changes in January or February. It may decide to keep the current names of at least some of the 44 schools targeted for renaming by the committee.Local media reports noted opposition to changing school names, including a statement by San Francisco Mayor London Breed that devoting resources to the initiative is "offensive" given that the buildings remain closed to in-person classes amid the Covid-19 pandemic.Twitter commenters were more focused on the mental state of San Francisco's decision-makers, calling the move "more sickness," "coocoo" and "going too far." Others suggested new names that might be more appreciated in San Francisco, including Lenin, Stalin, Marx, Mao , Pelosi and George Floyd.One observer said the controversy reflects a broken political system: "If we cannot even agree on our founding, there needs to be a serious discussion whether the American experiment is over and how to divide up the territories." Another pointed out the lack of nuance in cancel culture, saying,