With recent studies showing that virtue signalling and cancel culture behavior are actually signs of the Dark Triad of personality: narcissism, Machiavellianism, and psychopathy, Paul Joseph Watson takes a look back at the events of the Salem Witch Trials to help explain exactly what we are witnessing occur in present times - providing a very apt psychological description of today's radical and authoritarian left, and the very dangerous mind virus they are promulgating like wildfire.