© Thomas Hawk

People with "dark" personality characteristics, such as psychopathy, as well as people with a greater sense of entitlement are more likely to be adherents of White Identitarianism or politically correct authoritarianism, according to new research that appears in the journal Heliyon "I became interested in the topic during my undergraduate degree. In the social psychology courses I took, it was clear that there were things you were 'allowed' to say and things you were not," said study author Jordan Moss, a medical student at Sydney Medical School.In the study, 511 U.S. residents completed an online survey that collected demographic information and included assessments of Dark Triad traits, entitlement, political correctness, and White identitarian beliefs."Specifically, people high in trait psychopathy may be more likely to use aggressive methods in pursuit of their ideal. This supports the 'horseshoe hypothesis' of politics: though there are real differences that distinguish the average left and right voter, as one moves further from the center, these differences decrease and the similarities of the extreme left and extreme right voter increase.""While this study provides evidence that authoritarian attitudes can be found on the political left and right, it does not report the prevalence of these attitudes. Further, political correctness appears to be disproportionately advocated by younger generations. Such analysis was out of the scope of the paper and would be incredibly useful," Moss added."I think it is important to note that although differentiating political correctness into authoritarian and liberal subgroups is useful and supported by the data, it does not deny their collaboration. Specifically, political commentators have observed that cancel culture appears to have a disproportionate political influence.The study, " The Dark Triad traits predict authoritarian political correctness and alt-right attitudes ", was authored by Jordan Moss and Peter J.O'Connor.