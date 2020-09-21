© Wikipedia; Instagram / University of Oslo Museum of Natural History; Facebook / Humans of Oslo



An Oslo park bench bearing the name of Carl von Linne, an 18th century Swedish scientist known as "the prince of botanists" and the founder of modern taxonomy, could be removed after local politicians have deemed him to be racist."There are people living in the vicinity of the Botanical Garden who find it hard that Linne is being celebrated in our part of the city," the proposal said.Hamidi said "one can argue" that von Linne was an important botanist, but that contribution was no more important than his racism and its impact.Hamidi added that it's important for students to learn the other sides of von Linne, but she didn't clarify how removing the bench would tell any side of the man's scientific and societal contributions. Nor did she address how to deal with any discomfort that young scientists may feel in using the systematics created by von Linne.The campaign against von Linne's bench comes amid a surge in left-wing efforts to cancel historical figures who don't measure up to modern standards of wokeness. The trend started with toppling of statues in the US during the Black Lives Matter protests this summer and spread to Canada and Europe.Just last week, Edinburgh University stripped the name of another 18th century genius - enlightenment philosopher David Hume - from one of its buildings. The UK's Natural History Museum is currently reviewing the possible removal of Charles Darwin exhibits and other collections that might be considered "problematic" in the age of Black Lives Matter and Antifa protests.