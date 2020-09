© Wikipedia



The fear of 'distressing' visitors should not influence what is and what is not exhibited.

Many important collections cannot but distress

Frank Furedi is an author and social commentator. He is an emeritus professor of sociology at the University of Kent in Canterbury. Author of How Fear Works: The Culture of Fear in the 21st Century. Follow him on Twitter @Furedibyte

Killjoys at an Oxford museum have decided to remove from view its popular exhibit of shrunken human heads. The woke arbiters of British culture have decided that this exhibit reinforces "racist and stereotypical thinking."For over 80 years, visitors to Oxford University's Pitt Rivers Museum, one of the world's most important ethnological institutes, have been fascinated by its display of shrunken heads,Twenty years ago, when I took a group of six-year-old boys to visit the museum, no one went away with racist and stereotypical thoughts. On the contrary, the visitors who are exposed to this exhibit are likely to discover an interest in other cultures. Now, we are all deprived of the opportunity to embark on our own personal journey of discovery and make up our own minds about what to make of this exhibit.Van Broekhoven told The Art Newspaper: "Rather than enabling our visitors to reach a deeper understanding of each other's ways of being, the displays reinforced racist and stereotypical thinking that goes against the museum's core values."Referred to as tsantsas, the shrunken heads in question were made by the Shuar and Achuar people, who live in the rainforests of Ecuador and Peru.In recent years, museums have become a prime target of culture warriors, who are determined to turn these institutions into halls of shame. Although the campaign to decolonize museums has as its focus the racializing of their collections,Curators in cultural institutions and museums promote a script that attributes a dark and negative connotation to collections associated with Britishness. It was in this vein that, last summer, the V&A in London posted signs outside an exhibit on the history of British humour, stating, "This display confronts uncomfortable truths about the past."The V&A exhibit didn't display any exotic colonial objects - it was merely devoted to an exploration of British humor. But just in case visitors decided to treat it in a light-hearted manner, a sign warned them about being put off by "some offensive historical materials and language." For these killjoys, not even humor can be immune from being the target of their sanctimonious lecturing.The banality of the curators at the V&A in London is more than matched by their colleagues at the V&A in Dundee. In their wisdom, they decided to post up-to-date decolonized captions to allow visitors to come to terms with Dundee's shameful past. Take the display of fine linen napkins from 1762. Previously, the caption of this display stated, "Linen weaving became one of Scotland's main industries after 1707, and Edinburgh and Dunfermline became two major centres for the weaving of fine linen damask goods."The caption has now been changed, so it reads , "Scotland mostly produced coarse linen for export, 90 percent of which was sold to plantations in the Americas for clothing enslaved people."If Darwin, who challenged Victorian dogma and revolutionized society's understanding of the natural world, is so casually cast aside as a colonialist flunkey, then just about anyone who lived in the past can be dismissed as "problematic."If the behavior of the curators at Pitt Rivers is anything to go by, the answer to this question is a resounding 'yes'.