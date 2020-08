© AFP / Mike Coppola; Getty Images / Maremagnum

According to disingenuous race hustlers the simple act of eating outdoors is evocative of lynching and Ryan Reynolds getting married at a old plantation glamorises slavery. How is anyone taking this nonsense seriously?Picnics are the latest activity to have the shadow of racism cast across them by the perpetually offended, who must devote inordinate amounts of their waking hours searching for new "outrages" to be outraged about.According to Treva Lindsey, an associate professor of women's studies at Ohio State University, "The word, picnic, carries with it the memory that there was a time when white folks gathered to eat outside, burning black flesh would be on the menu."Is she arguing that people of colour are reminded of their ancestors being brutally murdered if they see a white family enjoying an al fresco sandwich? Does the song "Teddy Bears Picnic" need to be consigned to the dustbin of history along with "Deutschland Uber Alles"?There is a worrying tendency these days to view certain things in the worst possible light. Like in this instance, all the picnics that had nothing to do with racial murder are now viewed through the prism of those that were. But why would we allow the worst people who did something to own that act or activity when it is, in reality, completely neutral?All these things are only offensive in a certain, very specific context, and it is disingenuous to suggest otherwise. If we were to expand it beyond the remit of slavery and Jim Crow then all manner of things could become problematic, virtually every German company still going that existed before 1933 would surely be on the list for starters.The settlement itself has been a working plantation since 1681 and remains one to this day. The hall, in which the Reynolds' got hitched, is a colonial revival house that was built in 1936. Obviously, architecture is a matter of taste and opinion, but I'd wager most couples would be thrilled with it as a place to wed. It appears that eight years ago Mr and Mrs Reynolds did enjoy their big day and no one had a problem with it at the time, but then 2012 was a few years before the world went woke.Apparently, Reynolds first got grief for having his wedding at Boone Hall after he tweeted praise for the movie Black Panther in 2018. Your guess is as good as mine as to why his choice of wedding venue is in any way relevant to him liking a movie about a superhero from a fictional country, but I digress. This viral bout of rage clearly fizzled out quickly and probably would have stayed that way if Fast Company hadn't decided they wanted to score some woke points.We are told that the Deadpool star is "still clearly pained by the hurt the wedding caused, as well as by his own lack of judgment." Reynolds himself describes it as variously "something we'll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for", "impossible to reconcile" and "a giant f***ing mistake".The biggest problem with all of this nonsense is that I don't believe any of the parties involved are sincere.