"The Fascist conception of the State is all-embracing; outside of it no human or spiritual values can exist, much less have value. Thus understood, Fascism is totalitarian."

"The Fascist State ......makes its action felt throughout the length and breadth of the country by means of its corporate, social, and educational institutions, and all the political, economic, and spiritual forces of the nation, organised in their respective associations, circulate within the State."

"The corporate State considers that private enterprise in the sphere of production is the most effective and useful instrument in the interest of the nation. In view of the fact that private organisation of production is a function of national concern, the organiser of the enterprise is responsible to the State for the direction given to production."

Any dissent or questioning of the doctrines of the State is considered to be

disinformation

and is censored.

CCDH Propaganda

"Inaccurate information, regardless of intent, can be harmful - for example the spread of inaccurate anti-vaccination messaging online poses a risk to public health. The government is particularly worried about disinformation......Disinformation threatens these values and principles, and can threaten public safety, undermine national security, fracture community cohesion and reduce trust"

"Vaccines are one of the most consequential, safe, efficient and effective medical discoveries in history. Few other inventions have saved so many lives."

"Accumulating studies indicated that the cytokine storm caused by SARS is mainly related to IL-1β, IL-6, IL12A, IFN-γ, IP10 and MCP1, and the cytokine storm caused by MERS is mainly related to IFNγ, TNFα, IL15 and IL17A."

"Cytokines in serum were analysed after challenge to monitor immune responses. We observed an upregulation [increased cellular response] in IFN-γ at 1 DPI in ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccinated animals, but not in control animals."

CCDH Fact Lite Claptrap

".....a pandemic that will only be overcome by the most ambitious vaccination programme in human history."

"The format of groups makes their members ripe for the process of radicalisation....These secret spaces allow for deeper radicalisation."

"The action or process of making someone become more radical in their political or religious beliefs"

Questioning the efficacy and safety of vaccines is a public health issue

"There is no authoritative statistical data on the pathways towards individual radicalisation."

CCDH Take Hypocrisy To A New Level

- Behaviours that can incite and amplify hate, or engage in persistent hatred, or equivocate about and make the moral case for violence;



- And that draw on hateful, hostile or supremacist beliefs directed at an out-group who are perceived as a threat to the wellbeing, survival or success of an in-group;



- And that cause, or are likely to cause, harm to individuals, communities or wider society.

"There is a fear that countering extremism can undermine civil liberties and in particular, freedom of expression....... Authoritarian regimes have used 'counter terrorism' and 'counter extremism' to silence dissent and criticism. Hateful extremists seek to restrict individual liberties and curtail the fundamental freedoms that define our country."

"CCDH have also forced social media companies to.....remove hateful or dangerous speech.......solutions have proven effective against a number of different types of hate and misinformation, like identity-based hate, climate change denial and health misinformation. The aim is to produce practicable, efficient and scalable strategies and tactics to counter hate and misinformation globally."