© Gareth Fuller/PAJillian Ambrose



National Grid has already spent almost £1bn on extra measures to prevent blackouts over the first half of the year by p

aying generators to produce less electricity

National Grid has warned that Britain's electricity will be in short supply over the next few days after a string of unplanned power plant outages and unusually low wind speeds this week.The electricity system operator said it will take action to "make sure there is enough generation" during the cold weather spellmeans the cushion of spare capacity we operate the system with has been reduced," the company told its Twitter followers."We're exploring measures and actions to make sure there is enough generation available to increase our buffer of capacity."A spokeswoman for National Grid said the latest electricity supply squeeze was not expected to be as severe as recorded last month, and added that the company did not expect to issue an official warning in the next 24 hours."We're monitoring how the situation develops," she said.The warning is the second from the electricity system operator in recent weeks.Concerns over National Grid's electricity supplies have been relatively rare in recent years.But since then, National Grid's greater challenge has been an oversupply of electricity which has threatened to overwhelm the grid during times of low electricity demand.during the coronavirus lockdown.The company paid wind farms to turn off, and EDF Energy to halve the nuclear generation from its Sizewell B nuclear plant, to avoid overwhelming the grid when demand for electricity fell by almost a quarter from last year.