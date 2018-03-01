The salary for politicians is set to go up by just under £1,400 from April next year to £77,379.
It means their pay will have risen by around £11,000 in three years.
A 1.4 per cent pay rise in 2017 came on top of a 1.3 per cent uplift in 2016, and a big boost from £67,000 to £74,000 in July 2015.
News of the latest hike will cause fury among public sector workers who have been subject to tough restrictions since 2010.
Responsibility for setting MP pay was handed to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) in an effort to defuse controversy.
The the watchdog promptly caused an outcry by recommending a significant uplift despite the coalition government slashing spending and imposing austerity on the public sector.
Increases are now based on the annual change in average weekly earnings across the public sector in October - which the Office of National Statistics (ONS) calculated today at 1.8 per cent.
However, the measure has been criticised as it includes promotions and bonuses. As a result the boost for MPs has been higher than the 1 per cent cap imposed on other workers for the past two years.
Comment: One rule for them and another for us.
The ministerial element of pay for members of the government has been frozen until 2020.
The rise will be implemented early next year now the ONS has finalised its preliminary earnings figures.
Confirming the pay rise today, Ipsa said: 'This is in line with our determination on MPs' pay, published in July 2015, where we committed to adjusting MPs' pay at the same rate as changes in public sector earnings published by the Office of National Statistics (ONS).'
Comment: A pay rise? For what?? MPs are swamped in never ending scandals and the state of politics has revealed corruption to be par for the course; an illegal and relentless war on the Middle East, with Syria and Iraq already costing £1.7 billion - not forgetting the countless innocent civilians who have been slaughtered - and that's not including Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen - though UK arms manufacturers are making a profit, of course - and all that when some of their biggest projects show just how inept (and fraudulent) the system really is.
Meanwhile public services and servants are suffering 'austerity' with at least a fifth of workers surviving on below poverty level wages, foodbank use has skyrocketed, as has homelessness, the cost of living has exploded, quality of life deteriorates even further, and the economy is in freefall.